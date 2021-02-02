Major Snow Storm Hits South Central PA

Groundhog Day 2021 finds the winter season’s biggest storm so far dumping around a foot of snow in the region. While the Winter Storm Warning has expired, we could see another inch or two from snow showers into this afternoon. Forecasters say winds with gusts up to 30-mph will blow the flakes around for the next 24-hours. Travel along secondary roads could be tricky as PennDOT crews worked through the night to make the major roads passable. Governor Tom Wolf signed a disaster emergency proclamation. He also closed all offices under his jurisdiction as well as the Capitol building complex through Tuesday. Most schools are still closed and many communities are under a snow emergency. But our Winter Storm Warning has expired. Stormwatch powered by CBS-21.