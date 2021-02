Reverend Martin Luther King Jr

Inspired by his faith and the teachings of Gandhi, the Rev. Martin Luther King became the leading voice in America for nonviolent change. When a quarter of a million people marched on Washington D.C. in the summer of 1963, King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, one of the most celebrated writings in U.S. history. One year later, the 35-year-old civil rights leader became the youngest person to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. At the ceremony in Oslo, he proclaimed, “I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right temporarily defeated is stronger than evil triumphant.” MLK changed the course of history and is the only American who has not held the office of President to have his birthday celebrated as a national holiday. We salute preeminent civil rights leader Martin Luther King during Black History Month 2020.