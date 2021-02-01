<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0"> <meta http-equiv="x-ua-compatible" content="ie=edge"> <title>Celebrating Black History Month</title> <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cumulus-digital/cumulus-awards-feature@1d40a37/dist/iframe/inner/css/base.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cumulus-digital/cumulus-awards-feature@1d40a37/dist/iframe/inner/js/base-min.js"></script> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@splidejs/splide@latest/dist/js/splide.min.js"></script> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@splidejs/splide@latest/dist/css/splide.min.css"> <script> window.self.DO_NOT_ACTIVATE_DFP = true; window.self.addEventListener('jquery.loaded', function() { window.self.parent._CMLS.CCC_IFRAME_ACTIVATE_DFP([300,250]); $(function() { var splide = new Splide('#slideshow', { type: 'loop', rewind: false, autoplay: false, autoHeight: true, focus: 'center', lazyLoad: 'nearby', preloadPages: 2, drag: true, arrows: true, pagination: true, padding: { left: '8%', right: '8%' }, gap: '3px', updateOnMove: true, }).mount(); ATLANTA, GA - April 8, 1974: Hank Aaron hits his 715th home run, breaking Babe Ruth's long-standing record of 714 lifetime home runs.

Hank Aaron

When Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's record with his 715th home run in April 1974, announcer Vin Scully let the crowd roar for a minute and a half, and then he said, "What a marvelous moment for the country and the world. A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the deep South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol. And it is a great moment for all of us.” We salute the late baseball legend Hank Aaron during Black History Month. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/02/28161839/GettyImages-1229500840-Stacey-Abrams.jpg" > <figcaption> ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 3, 2020: On Election Day in Georgia's DeKalb County, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams speaks to voters. </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2>Stacey Abrams</h2> <p> You already know a lot about Georgia’s Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost her bid for Governor and founded Fair Fight Action, a voting rights nonprofit organization that is building voter protection teams in 20 states. She is credited with boosting voter registration and getting out the vote. But did you know that as “Selena Montgomery,” she has sold over 100,000 copies of her romance novels?! We salute voting rights activist and author Stacey Abrams during Black History Month. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/02/28161813/GettyImages-508687706-Chadwick-Boseman.jpg" > <figcaption> PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 5, 2016: Actor Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room at the 47th NAACP Image Awards. </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2>Chadwick Boseman</h2> <p> Chadwick Boseman portrayed some of the big screen’s most indelible characters, both real and fictional, including Jackie Robinson, James Brown, Thurgood Marshall and Black Panther. His final two roles were in current films: Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He kept his cancer diagnosis secret, so it was a shock when he left us in August 2020. During Black History Month, we salute Chadwick Boseman, a leading man who will never be forgotten. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/02/28161823/GettyImages-1148438703-Keisha-Lance-Bottoms.jpg" > <figcaption> ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 6, 2019: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks to a crowd at a Democratic National Committee event. </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2><em>Mayor</em> Keisha Lance Bottoms</h2> <p> Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the daughter of famed R&B singer Major Lance, shared her vision for her city in her inaugural address, pledging to give all citizens equal access to opportunity. She established the first-ever Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, charged with ensuring inclusive practices for all city departments. Mayor Bottoms became nationally known after speaking out in support of Black Lives Matter and we salute her during Black History Month. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/02/28161800/GettyImages-185978499-Misty-Copeland.jpg" > <figcaption> NEWARK, NJ - OCTOBER 26, 2013: Ballet dancer Misty Copeland performs during the BET Black Girls Rock show. </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2>Misty Copeland</h2> <p> When she was 12, Misty Copeland was living with her family in a California motel. One of her school teachers suggested she study ballet, and after just four years of lessons, she joined the American Ballet Theatre in New York. She was the ABT’s only black student. Twelve years later, Misty was acclaimed for starring in the lead title role in Stravinsky’s Firebird. We salute Misty Copeland, a prima ballerina and a role model for young girls everywhere, during Black History Month. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/02/28161844/GettyImages-1230698375-Kamala-Harris.jpg" > <figcaption> WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20, 2021: Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president. </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2><em>Vice President</em> Kamala Harris</h2> <p> Kamala Harris was the first Black woman elected Attorney General of California. Then she was the first Black woman elected to be a Senator from the Golden State, and only the second Black woman in the history of the Senate. Now she is the first Black and Asian-American woman to be elected Vice President of the United States. Harris grew up believing in the promise of America and making that promise come true for everyone. We salute Kamala Harris, the highest-elected woman in the entire history of our great nation. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/02/28161848/GettyImages-1288603410-Mae-Jemison.jpg" > <figcaption> SEPTEMBER 20, 1992 - American engineer and astronaut Mae Jemison works in zero gravity in the centre aisle of the Spacelab Japan (SLJ) science module aboard OV-105, the Space Shuttle Endeavour, during NASA's STS-47 mission. </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2>Mae Jemison</h2> <p> At age 10, Mae Jemison was inspired by Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura on Star Trek to travel to the final frontier. Once Sally Ride became the first female astronaut, Jemison applied to NASA. As a member of the crew of Endeavor in 1992, she was the first African-American woman to go into space. And each time she communicated with mission control, she said, “Hailing frequencies open.” During Black History Month, we salute Mae Jemison for boldly going. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/02/28161826/GettyImages-1188797316-Colin-Kaepernick.jpg" > <figcaption> RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16, 2019: Colin Kaepernick looks on during his NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school. </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2>Colin Kaepernick</h2> <p> Football quarterback Colin Kaepernick started a national movement in 2016 when he kneeled during the playing of the U.S. national anthem as a protest against racial injustice, police brutality and systematic oppression. Two years later, he personally donated one million dollars to 37 different organizations fighting for justice. We salute Colin Kaepernick, a man of conscience, during Black History Month. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/02/28161804/GettyImages-459534214-Martin-Luther-King.jpg" > <figcaption> MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 25, 1965: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaking before crowd of 25,000 at the Selma to Montgomery march. </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2><em>Reverend</em> Martin Luther <span class="break"></span>King <small>Jr</small></h2> <p> Inspired by his faith and the teachings of Gandhi, the Rev. Martin Luther King became the leading voice in America for nonviolent change. When a quarter of a million people marched on Washington D.C. in the summer of 1963, King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, one of the most celebrated writings in U.S. history. One year later, the 35-year-old civil rights leader became the youngest person to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. At the ceremony in Oslo, he proclaimed, “I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right temporarily defeated is stronger than evil triumphant.” MLK changed the course of history and is the only American who has not held the office of President to have his birthday celebrated as a national holiday. We salute preeminent civil rights leader Martin Luther King during Black History Month 2020. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/02/28161815/GettyImages-533478816-Shonda-Rimes.jpg" > <figcaption> NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22, 2016: Television producer Shonda Rhimes speaks at the 2016 Vulture Festival. </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2>Shonda Rimes</h2> <p> Shonda Rimes is one of the most prolific producers working in television today. Her string of hit shows began in 2005 with the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, now in its 17th season. She was the executive producer of Private Practice, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder. Her latest hit is the Netflix series Bridgerton. Asked about her commitment to diversity, Rimes said, “It’s not trailblazing to write the world as it actually is.” We salute the creative genius of Shonda Rhimes during Black History Month. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/02/28161819/GettyImages-632056222-Neil-Degrasse-Tyson.jpg" > <figcaption> AUSTIN, TX - JANUARY 18, 2017: Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson speaks onstage at the Long Center. </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2><em>Doctor</em> Neil DeGrasse Tyson</h2> <p> Dr. Neil DeGrasse Tyson has made the cosmos easy to understand for everyday humans. As a teenager, he studied astronomy and met one of his idols, Carl Sagan. Later, he followed Sagan as the host of the landmark TV series, Cosmos. As humanity reaches out to the stars, we’ll find Tyson out there – in the form of the asteroid named “13123 Tyson.” We salute the universe’s favorite scientist, Dr. Neil DeGrasse Tyson, during Black History Month. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/02/28161834/GettyImages-1229203689-Raphael-Warnock.jpg" > <figcaption> ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 21, 2020: Democratic U.S. senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock speaks to the media after casting his ballot. </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2><em>Senator</em> Raphael Warnock</h2> <p> The Reverend Raphael Warnock came to prominence in Georgia as the senior Pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the former pulpit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Now he is on the national stage as a newly-elected Senator from Georgia, the first African-American to represent the Peach State in that select body. Photos provided by Getty Images