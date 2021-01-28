PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday PM

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 27, there were 5,874 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 818,369.

There are 3,790 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 760 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 stood at 10.5%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, there were 222 new deaths reported for a total of 21,105 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 85,499 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,590,184 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 62,220 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,788 cases among employees, for a total of 74,008 at 1,533 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 10,287 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 22,532 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 26:

770,965 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

There are 491,881 people who have received one dose (partially covered).

There are 139,542 people who have received two doses (fully covered).

The math results in 770,965 doses administered to 631,423 people.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Jan. 26:

Provided an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Provided enforcement data from the Department of State and the Department of Agriculture.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

