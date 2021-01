A York County man has been charged with one misdemeanor count of harassment for communication with Congressman Scott Perry. State Police say 64-year-old Mark Malinowski of Washington Township contacted Perry 6-times using emails and phone calls between early December-4th and last week. Troopers say Malinowski expressed increasing anger over what he called Perry’s “sedicious” actions surrounding the riot at the U.S. Capitol building which left 5-people dead.