A Lancaster County woman has been arrested for an overdose death of a York County woman back in 2019. Lower Windsor Township Police say 23-year old Tracy Beck died in early August of that year. Now, officers have charged 30-year old Samantha Criswell of Marietta with multiple crimes including drug delivery resulting in death, endangering the welfare of a child, and involuntary manslaughter. Criswell is being held in the York County prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.