York City Shooting Leaves One Man Wounded

York City Police are searching for a suspect after a Tuesday afternoon shooting. Officers say they responded to the 400-block of Pacific Avenue just before 4:30p to find a 30-year-old male victim who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. We do not know his condition. Anyone who can help the investigation is asked call the Anonymous Tip Line at 717-849- 2204. Meanwhile, police have arrested a York City man who was wanted for outstanding warrants and drug possession. Officers say 34-year old Jerrod Scott faces multiple offenses including 3rd-degree murder, robbery, terroristic threats and theft.