York City Council Approves Water Treatment Plant Sale

The idea was debated and residents of York City also had some input and now City Council has approved the sale of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. That’s according to the York Daily Record. Mayor Michael Helfrich had warned of a large tax increase and job cuts if the sale did not go through. The action allows York City to negotiate with Pennsylvania-American Water Company who has agreed to purchase the plant for $235-million dollars. The initial proposal included an agreement to freeze sewer rate increase for 3-years, protection for union employees and a $15-million advancement.