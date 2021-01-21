PA Man Faces Charges Following U-S Capitol Riot

A Cumberland County man is the latest person in central Pa. to be charged for actions taken at the U-S Capitol riot on January-6th. The FBI says 53-year old Barton Shively of Mechanicsburg is facing four federal charges including assaulting and impeding law enforcement officers and disrupting Congress. Court documents show that during an interview with federal investigators Shivley admitting to three separate acts of violence against law enforcement. The suspect was identified using videos posted on social media. Shivley joins 22-year old Riley Williams of Harrisburg who was also arrested for her role in the attack. Williams has been charged with illegally entering the Capitol and disorderly conduct. While she has been accused of taking an electronic device from Speaker Pelosi’s office, so far she has not been charged with theft. Yesterday her employer, Keystone Human Services terminated her employment.