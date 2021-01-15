PA Capitol Prepared For Protests

Armed marches to statehouses are planned around the country on Sunday and in the wake of the recent riot by pro-Trump supporters at the nation’s Capitol, law enforcement officials in Pennsylvania says they are ready to respond to any threat. Local officials say dozens of members from the National Guard will supplement members from various federal and state agencies along with helicopters, drones and horse-mounted officers. Pennsylvania State Police Deputy Commissioner of Operations Lieutenant Colonel Scott Price says residents can also play a part by calling them if they see anything suspicious. The complex has been closed since last spring due to the pandemic.