York City Asks Residents For Input Today On Wastewater Treatment Plant Sale

Residents of York City can express their ideas about the sale of the city’s wastewater treatment plant during two community input sessions set for today. Mayor Michael Helfrich says if the sale does not go through, taxes will have to increase by nearly 50% along with job reductions. Pennsylvania American Water has agreed to purchase the plant for $235 million dollars. The goal is to use the money to fill a hole in the city’s budget. Today’s input sessions are set for noon and 6pm.

Zoom link for the meetings:

https://zoom.us/j/98804351062?pwd=ZTJ5L0U4c0VsZHBydk5xWjVmWGt3UT09

Passcode: 543212

Meeting call-in number: 1-646-876-9923 or 1-301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 988 0435 1062

Passcode: 54321