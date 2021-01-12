Girls on the Run presents: Angst – virtual screening and panel discussion

Girls on the Run – Capital Area presents a virtual screening and panel discussion for the film Angst!

Thursday, January 28 at 6pm

Angst is a film-based education program designed to raise awareness around anxiety, with an emphasis on youth and families. The film includes interviews with kids, teens, experts, and parents. Our goal is to help people identify and understand the symptoms of anxiety and encourage them to reach out for help. We will be showing the film, which will promptly be followed by a panel discussion and include access to further resources and materials.

The virtual screening is FREE, but you must register in advance.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Learn more at www.angstmovie.com and check out the trailer: