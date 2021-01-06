Chaos At The State Capitol

The Pennsylvania Senate’s swearing-in ceremony devolved into a chaotic scene on Tuesday when state GOP senators refused to seat a Democratic member who had won reelection. Republicans who controlled the chamber also seized control of the proceedings from the Democratic lieutenant governor after his objections. Democratic Sen. Jim Brewster, whose narrow win in November was certified, is being challenged by his GOP opponent. Nicole Ziccarelli claims some Allegheny County mail-in ballots that didn’t include handwritten dates on their outer declaration envelopes should not have been counted.