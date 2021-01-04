Temporary Mitigation For PA Restaurants Ends At 8am

Restaurants may once again open at 50% capacity for indoor dining later today if they have completed the online self-certification process. The extra temporary mitigation had been ordered 3-weeks ago as the commonwealth began to experience a surge in COVID-19 positive cases. State officials say the self-certification process is open to all restaurants, ​private social clubs and ​food service businesses that serve dine-in, sit down food in a regular, non-event capacity. Social distancing, masking, and other mitigation measures must be employed to protect workers and patrons. Meanwhile, state health officials confirm an additional 4,579-positives on Saturday, bringing the overall total to 661,871. The death toll added 56-names bringing the overall total to 16,295 since the pandemic began.