A shooting in York City Monday night has claimed a life. The Coroner’s Office says 18-year old Ayuri Jamison of York was wounded along the 900-block of East King Street just after 9:30p. Jamison was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for this morning. No word yet on any arrest or if police have a suspect. Anyone who can help the investigation can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 849-2204.