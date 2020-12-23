Texas Man Charged With Attacking Former Girlfriend In Lancaster Co.

A Texas man who allegedly traveled to Lancaster County to attack a former girlfriend has been arrested in Maryland. The District Attorney’s Office says 35-year old Tomas Martinez-Martinez of Houston was taken into custody Monday afternoon at BWI Airport as he attempted to return to the Lone Star state. West Hempfield Township Police say Martinez-Martinez is charged with multiple offenses including felony counts of strangulation and intimidating a witness. Officers say the suspect tracked the victim to a home on Quarry Road, where he repeatedly punched her, strangled her and threatened to kill her children. Martinez-Martinez also broke the woman’s phone so she couldn’t call police. The suspect is awaiting extradition back to Lancaster.