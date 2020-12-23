PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday PM

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 22, that there were 7,962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 571,551.

There are 6,090 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,217 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11 – December 17 stood at 15.8%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 21, there were 231 new deaths reported for a total of 14,212 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 43,283 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,168,882 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 48,407 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,810 cases among employees, for a total of 57,217 at 1,433 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,122 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 17,955 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14.

Through Dec. 21:

109 hospitals have received 127,755 vaccine doses.

26,563 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

Statewide – the Wolf Administration has since noon, Dec. 21:

Announced additional vaccine distribution.

Provided Department of Agriculture enforcement data.

Provided Department of State enforcement data.

Provided Pennsylvania State Police enforcement data.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play StoreOpens In A New Window and the Apple App StoreOpens In A New Window by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Updated Coronavirus Links: Press Releases, State Lab Photos, Graphics

Daily COVID-19 Report

Press releases regarding coronavirus

Latest information on the coronavirus

Photos of the state’s lab in ExtonOpens In A New Window (for download and use)

Coronavirus and preparedness graphics (located at the bottom of the page)

Community preparedness and procedures materialsOpens In A New Window

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.