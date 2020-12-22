Lancaster Co. Suspect In Missing Amish Teen Case Charged With Murder

The man accused with kidnapping a missing Amish teenager in Lancaster County has now been charged with her murder. The District Attorney’s Office says the new charge was added against 34-year old Justo Smoker after DNA was allegedly found on a recovered stocking belonging to 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos. The teen disappeared last June-21 as she walked home from a church service in Upper Leacock Township. She has not been seen since and no body has been found. Police say a surveillance video recorded the kidnapping and later the victim’s bra and stockings were found buried near where Smoker’s vehicle had been spotted. That’s when the suspect was initially arrested. Smoker remains in the county prison where he is being held without bail.