PA COVID-19 Update Saturday

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 19, that there were 9,834 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 548,489.

There are 6,147 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,232 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 – December 10 stood at 16.2%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, December 18, there were 217 new deaths reported for a total of 13,825 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 39,924 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,131,631 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 47,189 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,616 cases among employees, for a total of 55,805 at 1,428 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,065 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 17,656 of our total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play StoreOpens In A New Window and the Apple App StoreOpens In A New Window by searching for “covid alert pa”.

