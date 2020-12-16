PA COVID Update Wednesday AM

Seven additional hospitals in Pennsylvania have received a shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Health care workers will be the first to get an inoculation.

Meanwhile, various officials in the Butler Area School District in western Pennsylvania have sued Governor Tom Wolf and state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine over the latest COVID-19 restrictions including a three-week stoppage of high school sports. The suit claims Wolf “usurped the authority” of local school districts and they want a court to strike those limitations down.

York County Libraries will temporarily shift to pickup and online services only from Monday, December 21 through Sunday, January 10. In-library browsing will resume on Monday, January 11. Members can access many programs and library materials online at yorklibraries.org