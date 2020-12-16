PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday PM

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 15, that there were 9,556 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 509,320.

There are 6,026 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,249 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 through December 11 stood at 16.2%

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, December 15, there were 270 new deaths reported for a total of 12,890 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.