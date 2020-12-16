Major Snowstorm Arrives Wednesday

Governor Wolf has signed a disaster emergency proclamation as state agencies prepare for a major Nor’Easter to slam the commonwealth. Forecasters predict 4-to-8 inches today with another 7-to-11 inches tonight. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7am tomorrow for a dozen counties in central Pennsylvania including York and Lancaster. PennDot and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel amid the storm. Many schools have decided to close today. Find cancellation and delay information along with the latest forecast by following the link on our front page. Stormwatch powered by CBS-21.