One Wounded, Two Others Injured In Separate York City Shootings

Gunfire in York City over the weekend leaves two men and a child injured. Police say a 42-year old man was wounded just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, in the first block of East College Avenue. The victim is expected to survive. Then at around 8pm Saturday along the 600-block of York Street, a 4-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man were not hit by bullets but they suffered minor injuries from secondary effects. Only the child received treatment. Anyone who can help the investigations is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.