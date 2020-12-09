Wolf: COVID Surge Calls For News Holiday Traditions

Governor Tom Wolf and religious leaders from across the commonwealth asked Pennsylvanians to take COVID-19 precautions and help one another stay safe during the upcoming holiday season. In light of the latest surge, Governor Wolf says “We can see some light at the end of the tunnel…but we aren’t there yet, and we need Pennsylvanians to help each other stay safe until an approved vaccine is widely available. The choices each and every one of us make help to protect our religious communities, our families and our friends.”

Meanwhile, Contact Tracing is tool used in many outbreaks to monitor and manage the spread of the virus. Lindsey Mauldin, Special Assistant for Contact Tracing at the Department of Health underlines the need for residents to answer the call of a contact tracer to better track the spread of the virus.

And finally, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced yesterday that due to the current surge, they have canceled the annual butter sculpture.