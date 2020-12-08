Governor Wolf: COVID Surge Could Lead To Stricter Mitigation

Six weeks ago Pennsylvania marked 200,000 positive cases of COVID-19. Now due to the current surge, that number is more than 425,000. With the statewide percent-positivity up to 14.4% from 11.7% last week, Governor Wolf Monday said we all need to take a hard look at our choices and our actions and take every precaution to protect our neighbors, families, and friends, and every health care worker. State health officials updated stats on the latest surge of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. There were 6,330-new positives on Monday and 8,630-new cases reported on Sunday. The death toll rose by 69 on Sunday and 42 on Monday for a total of 11,373 since the pandemic began last winter. Hospitalizations climbed to 5,300 with just over 1100 being in an intensive care unit. Residents can get updated info at the web site: health.pa.gov

The COVID Alert PA app is free to smartphone users as a download from the Apple App store and the Google Play store.

Meanwhile, flu activity is low across the commonwealth. The Department of Health says residents should get their flu vaccine. They say flu cases have been detected in in 40 of the state’s 67 counties.