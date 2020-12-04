Woman Stabbed In York County, Two Women Charged

Two woman have been arrested after a third woman was stabbed. State Police say they responded to a vehicle vandalism call in Red Lion Borough

Wednesday night. The York Daily Record reports that when Troopers arrived they found a victim who was taken to a hospital for stab wounds to her back. Later, State Police charged 19-year old Alexus Kindard of York with attempted homicide among other offenses, while 20-year-old Emma Hagan of York was charged with aggravated assault and other offenses.