PA COVID Cases Set New Record Thursday

About three weeks after the latest COVID-19 surge hit Pennsylvania, the death toll has hit triple digits for the third day in a row. State health officials confirmed 187-new deaths along with a new record for positive cases at 11,406. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the state’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Since the health system and its workers is being stressed by this surge, WellSpan, which has hospitals in Adams, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties, has postponed some elective surgeries and procedures. WellSpan officials say some facilities will feature expanded COVID units since about 1/3 of their patients are battling the virus.

Meanwhile, Governor Tom Wolf sent a letter to the state lawmakers Thursday, urging them to continue federal unemployment programs that are set to expire on December 31. The programs are authorized by CARES Act funding but without additional support from Congress, the benefits will run out.