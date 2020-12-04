More Charges For Lancaster Co. Suspect

More charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man who was arrested last week for attempted murder. Lancaster Online reports that 19-year old Kyle Smith of Mountville was taken into custody this week following the stabbing of a 56-year old East Hempfield Township man. Now several police departments have added new charges stemming from a string of burglaries at various small businesses last spring. Smith is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of a combined bail totaling $1,2-millions dollars.