Help us Remember the Forgotten this Christmas

NewsTalk 93.9 & 910 WSBA is honoring our veterans this holiday season.

We are collecting Christmas cards for local veterans who will be spending their Christmas in the hospital. Restrictions on hospital visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic has made a hospital stay more difficult than ever. You can brighten a vet’s Christmas.

Drop off signed Christmas cards by December 11th at one of our collection boxes and we will deliver them by Christmas.

sponsored by:

–

Drop off boxes are located:

Century Home Improvements – open weekdays between 8am-5pm

2147 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA

Keith Smith Concrete – open weekdays between 8am-5pm

333 Baltimore Pike, Hanover, PA

Meineke of West York – open Monday thru Saturday

1775 Rodney Road, York, PA

Meineke of East York – open Monday thru Saturday

2301 East Market Street, York, PA

Meineke of South York – open Monday thru Saturday

855 South Queen Street, York, PA

Meineke of Lancaster – open Monday thru Saturday

1220 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA

Meineke of Hanover – open Monday thru Saturday

1125 Carlisle Street, Hanover, PA

Meineke of Camp Hill – open Monday thru Saturday

2236 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA

Meineke of Harrisburg – open Monday thru Saturday

3098 Paxton Street, Harrisburg, PA

Meineke of Harrisburg – open Monday thru Saturday

4509 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA

Meineke of Hershey – open Monday thru Saturday

1401 East Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA

Meineke of Mechanicsburg – open Monday thru Saturday

6510 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA

Thank you for helping us provide a merrier Christmas for our Veterans.