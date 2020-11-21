Christmas Magic: A Festival of Lights

Christmas Magic 2020

A Festival of Lights!

Christmas Magic is a 0.5 mile long walking trail (accessible to anyone) that meanders through 600,000 Christmas lights and holiday scenes. The trail sits among a mature oak forest nestled on a quiet mountaintop.

November 27th – December 31st

Monday through Thursday 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday 5 to 9 p.m.

Note: Pre-purchased, timed tickets are required for entry. No walk-ins permitted.

Closed December 24 and 25

Admission is only $5.00 for Adults, Seniors, and Children age 4 and over. Age 3 and under are free.

Rocky Ridge County Park

3699 Deininger Road, York

For tickets and info, visit www.yorkcountypa.gov

Call the informational line (717) 840-7440 for trail updates and closings.

Guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be followed. Attendees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In an attempt to reduce opportunities for crowding, we are limiting attendance and will not be offering live entertainment, Santa, the Friends Food Court, or Train Displays.

If you cannot purchase online, you can purchase in person with cash or credit card at John Rudy Park Monday-Friday from 8:00-4:30pm, or over the phone at (717) 840-7440 and press 2. The office is closed daily from 12:30-1:00pm. Personal checks are not accepted.