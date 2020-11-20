PA Ready For COVID-19 Vaccines In December

A vaccine could be available in Pennsylvania as early as next month, but not everyone will be able to get it right away. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine unveiled the state’s interim vaccination plan. She says not everyone will be able to get the drug right away but officials have a 3-stage distribution plan which residents can review online at health-dot-pa-dot-gov. Dr. Levine says the first to be vaccinated will be health care and essential workers, 1st responders, people 65 and older and residents in nursing and personal care homes. Residents can review the complete plan online at health.pa.gov