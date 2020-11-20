New Mask & Travel Orders For PA Begin Friday

New guidance from the state on COVID-19 begins Friday. Under the new travel order, people visiting Pennsylvania or returning from another state must have a negative COVID-19 test 72-hours prior to arrival or must quarantine for 14-days. This won’t apply to those commuting to other states for work or medical necessity. Health officials have also issued a strengthened mask order which also starts today. Residents are now required to mask up when visiting those from other households even if socially distanced. It also requires masks to be worn outside when distancing is not feasible. Get more information at health.pa.gov