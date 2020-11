A Lancaster County judge has ruled that a Ronks man is not guilty by reason of insanity in the beating and stabbing death of a neighbor over 2-years ago. Lancaster Online reports that 33-year old Jonathan Herr attacked 68-year old Michael Varley on his front porch in August of 2018. Herr was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The judge told the victim’s family that Herr can only be released if doctors determine he is no longer a danger to himself or others and that a judge agrees.