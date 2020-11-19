No Tax Increase For York County in 2021

York County won’t raise taxes next year but they will use this year’s budget surplus to cover anticipated losses in 2021. The York Daily Record reports that county’s administrator and chief clerk Mark Derr told commissioners on Wednesday that the state of the economy and the impact that COVID-19 could lead to a tax increase or reduction of services in 2022. Derr says CARES Act funding helped county government’s financial picture but Congress has been unable to agree on a follow-up bill. County commissioners are expected to vote on a budget on Decemeber-16. Residents should look for the document soon online at: yorkcountypa.gov