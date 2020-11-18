PA Enhanced COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts Including Required Tests For Those Returning To The State

With significantly higher daily COVID-19 case counts than in the spring and hospitalizations on the rise, the Wolf Administration has enhanced some mitigation efforts including the state’s mask order.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says starting Friday, November 20, Pennsylvanians visiting other states are required to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to their return to the commonwealth or to quarantine for 14-days upon their return. The order does not apply to people who commute to and from another state for work or medical treatment.

Masks will now be required when indoors, even if you are physically distant from members not in your household. This means that even if you are able to be 6 feet apart, you will need to wear a mask while inside if you are with people other than members of your household. The order starts this Friday and it applies to every indoor facility, including homes, retail establishments, gyms, doctors’ offices, public transportation, and anywhere food is prepared, packaged or served.

Dr. Levine also issued a memorandum to acute care hospitals outlining expectations during the pandemic. For example, possible suspension of elective procedures if necessary to protect the health care system in case it becomes strained.

Meanwhile, the departments of Health and Education also issued recommendations for colleges and universities to implement a testing plan for when students return to campus following the holidays.