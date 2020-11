Despite a new surge of COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania, the Wolf administration says it has no plans to return to the red, yellow and green system they instituted when the pandemic broke out last winter. The state’s death toll rose by 51 with Sunday and Monday’s numbers combined. The 2-day total of new positives was 9,675. Dr. Levine says the best way to protect each other is to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and for businesses to limit capacity to 50%.