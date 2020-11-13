Lancaster Co. Doctor Gets Prison Following Plea To Sex Assault Charges

A Quarryville doctor has been sentenced from 9.5 to 20 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to multiple sexual assault charges involving six patients, including minors and young adults. Prosecutors say 57-year old William Vollmar worked for half a dozen school districts in Lancaster County as well as being team physician at the Conestoga Valley High School for about 2-decades. The abuse happened between January 1997 and April 2019 as Vollmar administered sports-related treatments to the victims. The plea also required Vollmar to surrender his license to practice medicine and he will also have to register as a sex offender.