York City 2021 Budget Dilemma

York City is facing a $4-million dollar budget shortfall as officials hold budget hearings this week. Mayor Michael Helfrich says the best option to fill the hole is to sell the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Helfrich says if they can’t sell the plant, there is a “doomsday” scenario where more than 2-dozen jobs would have to be cut including several police positions plus a 50% tax increase. Bids are being accepted through December-8th while City Council will vote on a preliminary budget on November 17th.