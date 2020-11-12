PA Lt. Governor Claims Texas Reward For Voter Fraud Evidence

Lt. Governor John Fetterman has made a claim for a $1-million dollar reward for evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Republican Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick made the offer. Fetterman, a Democrat, tweeted Wednesday that his evidence was the arrest of a Luzerne County, Pa. man who asked for an absentee ballot for his dead mother so he could use it to vote for President Trump. Fetterman added that he didn’t want the reward in cash but instead he would accept it in the form of Sheetz gift cards. He ended the message with a disparaging remark about the Cowboys football team.