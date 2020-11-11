PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 9, that there were 3,402 new cases, in addition to 2,909 new cases reported Sunday, November 8 for a two-day total of 6,311 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 234,296.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 2 and November 8 is 329,072 with 20,958 positive cases. There were 40,108 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 7 and 38,284 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 8.

As of 11:59 p.m., Saturday November 7, there were five new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m., Sunday November 8, there were four new deaths reported for a total of 9,024 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 5,629 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,455,856 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.

There are 1,652 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 353 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 23 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,729 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,879 cases among employees, for a total of 33,608 at 1,115 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,907 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,975 of our total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play StoreOpens In A New Window and the Apple App StoreOpens In A New Window by searching for “covid alert pa”.

