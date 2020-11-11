Lancaster Co. Parents Allegedly Hosted Multiple Teen Drinking Parties

Two Manheim Township parents are accused of allowing their teenage children to host several parties with underage drinking and drug use over the past year.

Lancaster Online reports that Manheim Township police have charged 48-year old Andrew Makrides and 52-year old Lisa Makrides with one felony count of endangering the welfare of children, plus corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to minors. Officers say the couple showed “complete indifference to the welfare” of children by allowing the parties at their home during the pandemic, and even tried to hide evidence on multiple occasions when police were called to their home.