Former PA Priest Pleads Guilty To Molesting Altar Boys

A former priest in the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg has pleaded guilty to molesting two altar boys years ago. The York Daily Record reports that 76-year old John Allen of York, admitted to indecent assault and corruption of minors from between 1997 and 2002 at a church in Harrisburg. Previous accusations of sexual abuse led the Pope to formally removed Allen from the priesthood in February 2006. The more recent charges came in the wake of the state Attorney General’s Grand Jury Report which detailed sexual abuse since the 1940’s and ensuing cover-ups in several of Catholic Dioceses. The 2-year investigation found more than 1000-child victims and over 300 so-called ‘predator priests.’ Thursday’s plea calls for Allen to be sentenced to five years’ probation in January.