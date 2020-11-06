Counting Of Mail-In Ballots Continues Until 8pm Friday

Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar says the state vote counting dashboard shows roughly 6% of mail-in ballots remain to be tallied as of Friday morning. Boockvar says the number of mail-in ballots received after the polls closed on Tuesday appears to be much lower than what they saw following the primary in June. While the counting will stop later today for late arriving mail-in ballots, local elections officials have until next Tuesday to count military and provisional ballots. More than 20-states have a post-Election Day deadline. In this election, Pennsylvania received more than 10-times the number of mail-in ballots they got in the 2016 election.