Counting Of Mail-In Ballots Continues In PA

Governor Wolf says he will fight any lawsuit that tries to stop the counting of ballots in Pennsylvania. Nearly 3.1-million mail-in ballots were requested with 2.6-million cast. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar says so far, 99-percent of the in-person votes have been counted along with about 70% of mail-in ballots. Republicans lead in many statewide and county races but results won’t be finalized until all the counting is complete.

For more details on the vote, take a look at: electionreturns.pa.gov or votespa.com