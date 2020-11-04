Election Day 2020 – Pennsylvania Results

Voters cast ballots in-person on Tuesday and through the mail for weeks before that but so far there are tens of thousands of mail-in ballots still to be counted and reported. As of the last official report, roughly 85% of the in-person vote in the commonwealth was counted but only about 43% of the mail-in ballots had been counted. State officials say there won’t be another update until 7:15am today.

In June’s primary, there were nearly 1.5-million mail-in ballots cast. But the number of requested ballots for yesterday’s election is closer to 3-million. The York Daily Record reported that nearly a quarter of York County’s registered voters used a mail-in ballot. Generally, Republicans in the commonwealth voted in-person while Democrats voted by mail. But six counties including Cumberland County announced earlier this week that they would not start counting mail-in ballots until today. So the results are in limbo.

You can examine the voting dashboard for the votes already counted at their web site: votespa.com.