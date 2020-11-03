Election Day In PA

Weather will not be a problem for voters on this election day. Pennsylvanians will choose candidates for president, and various other offices including U-S representatives to Congress. Polls will be open from 7am until 8pm.

Voters should be prepared for COVID-19 by wearing a mask, carrying your own hand sanitizer and black or blue ink pen.

Officials remind voters that they can find out where to drop off their mail ballot, confirm their registration status, locate their polling place and much more at the state web site: votespa.com

The state department’s web site includes a vote-counting dashboard.

You can’t return a completed mail-in ballot at your polling place. Mail-in ballots must be dropped off at your county election office by 8 p.m.

Pennsylvanians who are voting for the first time or voting in a new precinct for the first time must show proper identification, which may be either photo or non-photo ID. There is no identification requirement for voters returning to a polling place where they have voted before.