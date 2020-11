A North Hopewell Township man reported missing since September is found dead near a crash site in Windsor Township. The York County Coroner’s Office says 41-year old William Stubblebine was discovered Sunday just outside an SUV that had traveled down an embankment and flipped over near a stream close to Zion Church and Grim Hollow roads. Officials say Stubblebine was reported missing about 7-weeks ago. His death has been ruled accidental.