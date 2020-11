A Lancaster City shooting early Sunday leaves 1-man dead and another man wounded. Police say it happened just after 1am along the 100-block of East Chestnut Street. Officers say one victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 24-year-old Carlos Bristol. The other victim was a 23-year old man who’s wounds were not life-threatening. Residents can text an anonymous tip to “LANCS” plus a message to 847411.