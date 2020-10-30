Wolf Signs Bill Expanding Clean Slate Law

Posted on

The Clean Slate law has been expanded in Pennsylvania. Governor Tom Wolf signed into law House Bill 440 on Thursday which now removes an obligation to pay any outstanding court-ordered financial obligations before eligible cases can be sealed. However any restitution owed for convictions committed is not waived. The bill also requires that when a person receives a pardon, that record is automatically sealed and if they receive a not-guilty verdict the record is expunged. To date, almost 35-million cases have been automatically sealed without the cost of filing petitions in court. That’s more than half of the charges in the court’s database.

Headlines

