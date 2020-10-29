SCOTUS Denies PA GOP Request On Ballots

The US Supreme Court is leaving in place for now a Pennsylvania state Supreme Court decision that allowed the counting of ballots received up to three days after the election, even if there is no legible postmark. The justices on Wednesday denied a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to review the decision on an accelerated basis. Although Justice Samuel Alito suggested that the court could still hear the case on a shortened schedule after the election. New Justice Amy Coney Barrett recused herself.

