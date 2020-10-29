Lancaster City Double Shooting, York City Shooting Update

No arrest has been made in Tuesday night’s double shooting in Lancaster City. Police say a man was killed and a woman was wounded just before midnight along the 500-block of Manor Street. Officers say the male victim, 36-year old Terrell Coley of Millersville was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say a 24-year old woman was shot in the leg. Her injury is not life-threatening. Anyone who can help the investigation can text a tip to ‘LANCS’ at 847-411. Meanwhile. a man was shot along the 600-block of Manor Street in York City on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the 35-year old victim was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. No word yet on a suspect.